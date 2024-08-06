B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Acquires 66 Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,492 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ODFL. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 124 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 135.7% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 132 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.82% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Old Dominion Freight Line

In other news, Director Thomas A. Stith III 550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Old Dominion Freight Line Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ODFL opened at $194.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $183.56 and a 200-day moving average of $199.20. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 12 month low of $165.49 and a 12 month high of $227.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.21 billion, a PE ratio of 34.20, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.00.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.03. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 30.33% and a net margin of 21.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Old Dominion Freight Line Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 4th. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is 18.31%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and issued a $196.00 price objective (down from $225.00) on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $245.00 to $210.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Baird R W upgraded shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Old Dominion Freight Line currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $202.78.

Old Dominion Freight Line Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload motor carrier in the United States and North America. The company offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services, as well as expedited transportation. It also provides various value-added services, including container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

