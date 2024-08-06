B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Acquires Shares of 1,830 Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,830 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OC. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Owens Corning by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,105 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 24,690 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,660,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Owens Corning by 401.8% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,706 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,366 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 12,898 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,912,000 after buying an additional 1,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 146,724 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $21,749,000 after purchasing an additional 30,815 shares during the last quarter. 88.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup raised shares of Owens Corning from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $178.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Argus increased their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $190.00 to $189.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $169.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $192.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.92.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Mari Doerfler sold 240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.05, for a total value of $43,692.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $901,875.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Mari Doerfler sold 240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.05, for a total value of $43,692.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $901,875.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Todd W. Fister sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.85, for a total transaction of $542,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,262,112.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,360 shares of company stock valued at $3,437,315. 0.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Owens Corning Stock Down 3.1 %

NYSE:OC opened at $164.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $175.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $166.35. Owens Corning has a fifty-two week low of $109.95 and a fifty-two week high of $191.13. The firm has a market cap of $14.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.76.

Owens Corning Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 15th. Owens Corning’s payout ratio is 19.43%.

Owens Corning Profile

Owens Corning manufactures and sells building and construction materials in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Roofing, Insulation, and Composites. The Roofing segment manufactures and sells laminate and strip asphalt roofing shingles, oxidized asphalt materials, and roofing components used in residential and commercial construction, and specialty applications.

