B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Boosts Stake in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) by 53.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 744 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 69.4% in the fourth quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 83 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co increased its position in FactSet Research Systems by 51.6% in the 4th quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 94 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 36.9% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 141 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in FactSet Research Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.24% of the company’s stock.

In other FactSet Research Systems news, EVP Goran Skoko sold 6,215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.40, for a total value of $2,712,226.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,296,336.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other FactSet Research Systems news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,166,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Goran Skoko sold 6,215 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.40, for a total value of $2,712,226.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,296,336.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 18,647 shares of company stock valued at $7,829,442. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FDS opened at $402.00 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $414.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $438.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.79. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 1 year low of $391.84 and a 1 year high of $488.64. The company has a market capitalization of $15.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.75.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 21st. The business services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.91 by $0.46. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 23.56% and a return on equity of 34.48%. The firm had revenue of $552.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $552.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.79 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 16.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.37%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FDS. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $455.00 to $378.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Bank of America downgraded FactSet Research Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $500.00 to $407.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $464.00 price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Thursday, April 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $430.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $432.00.

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

