B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Grows Position in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Free Report) by 18.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,724 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Trimble were worth $304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Trimble by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,213,613 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,554,164,000 after purchasing an additional 273,863 shares during the period. Generation Investment Management LLP raised its holdings in shares of Trimble by 89.5% in the fourth quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 12,270,440 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $652,787,000 after acquiring an additional 5,796,030 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Trimble by 2.4% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,315,941 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $342,134,000 after buying an additional 126,472 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in shares of Trimble by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 5,025,141 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $267,338,000 after purchasing an additional 188,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Trimble by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,588,699 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $190,919,000 after acquiring an additional 178,375 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.21% of the company’s stock.

Trimble Stock Performance

Shares of TRMB stock opened at $49.82 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.62. Trimble Inc. has a one year low of $39.57 and a one year high of $65.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.90, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Trimble ( NASDAQ:TRMB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. Trimble had a return on equity of 12.04% and a net margin of 6.25%. The business had revenue of $953.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $921.15 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Trimble Inc. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Trimble in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $73.00 target price on shares of Trimble in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Trimble in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Trimble from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.67.

Trimble Company Profile

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for project design and visualization; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

