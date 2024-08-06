B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $267,000 Holdings in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Free Report) by 12.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,450 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 162 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Repligen were worth $267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Repligen in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Repligen by 206.1% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 202 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in Repligen by 152.1% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 242 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Repligen during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in Repligen by 19.9% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 361 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. 97.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Repligen alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Repligen

In other Repligen news, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 20,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.26, for a total transaction of $3,377,314.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 163,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,456,162.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 20,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.26, for a total value of $3,377,314.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 163,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,456,162.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Martin D. Madaus acquired 1,615 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $124.94 per share, with a total value of $201,778.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,613 shares in the company, valued at $576,348.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RGEN. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Repligen in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Repligen from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Guggenheim started coverage on Repligen in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Repligen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Repligen in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.57.

Get Our Latest Report on RGEN

Repligen Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of RGEN opened at $162.20 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $134.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $165.97. Repligen Co. has a one year low of $110.45 and a one year high of $211.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 6.65 and a quick ratio of 5.24. The company has a market capitalization of $9.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 648.80, a PEG ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 0.95.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The biotechnology company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.33. Repligen had a positive return on equity of 3.36% and a negative net margin of 0.32%. The firm had revenue of $154.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Repligen Co. will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Repligen Company Profile

(Free Report)

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Repligen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repligen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.