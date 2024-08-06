B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $277,000 Stake in FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK – Free Report) by 17.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,067 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in FB Financial were worth $277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in FB Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of FB Financial by 85.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,679 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FB Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $165,000. Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new position in FB Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FB Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $245,000. 65.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FB Financial alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on FBK shares. Hovde Group raised shares of FB Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $40.50 in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of FB Financial from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Piper Sandler cut shares of FB Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $41.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of FB Financial from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of FB Financial in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.33.

FB Financial Price Performance

FBK opened at $42.83 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $39.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.00 and a beta of 1.14. FB Financial Co. has a one year low of $27.42 and a one year high of $48.30.

FB Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 6th will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 6th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. FB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.57%.

FB Financial Profile

(Free Report)

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in segments, such as Banking and Mortgage. It offers checking, demand, money market, and savings accounts; deposit and lending products and services to corporate, commercial, and consumer customers; and time deposits and certificates of deposits, as well as residential mortgage loans.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for FB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.