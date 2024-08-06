B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $284,000 Stake in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) by 6.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,397 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,162 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 113,163,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,098,055,000 after purchasing an additional 559,038 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Carnival Co. & by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,123,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,001,000 after purchasing an additional 844,014 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,697,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,094,000 after acquiring an additional 652,798 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 4,567,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,631,000 after purchasing an additional 507,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 210.1% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,894,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,200,000 after acquiring an additional 2,638,564 shares in the last quarter. 67.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Carnival Co. & alerts:

Carnival Co. & Stock Performance

CCL opened at $14.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.18 and a beta of 2.68. Carnival Co. & plc has a 1-year low of $10.84 and a 1-year high of $19.74. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.24.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Carnival Co. & ( NYSE:CCL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 25th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.68 billion. Carnival Co. & had a return on equity of 15.22% and a net margin of 3.86%. The business’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.31) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Carnival Co. & plc will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CCL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Carnival Co. & from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Carnival Co. & from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Carnival Co. & has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.11.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CCL

Carnival Co. & Company Profile

(Free Report)

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: NAA Cruise Operations, Europe Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. It operates port destinations, private islands, and a solar park, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Co. & Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival Co. & and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.