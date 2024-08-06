B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $298,000 Stake in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Free Report) by 16.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,849 shares of the company’s stock after selling 556 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Okta were worth $298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of OKTA. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Okta by 6,192.3% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,172,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,181,000 after acquiring an additional 3,121,809 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Okta by 42.3% during the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 8,358,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,687,000 after buying an additional 2,486,456 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Okta in the 4th quarter valued at about $150,794,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Okta by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,085,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,854,000 after buying an additional 897,216 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Okta by 1,465.8% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 682,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,823,000 after purchasing an additional 732,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Okta alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on OKTA. Evercore ISI raised Okta from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $102.00 to $122.00 in a report on Thursday, May 30th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Okta from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Okta from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Okta from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Okta in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.58.

Insider Buying and Selling at Okta

In other news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 179,687 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.42, for a total transaction of $16,786,359.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 47,883 shares in the company, valued at $4,473,229.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Jacques Frederic Kerrest sold 1,552 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.99, for a total value of $135,008.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 179,687 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.42, for a total value of $16,786,359.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,473,229.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 362,256 shares of company stock valued at $34,154,578. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Okta Price Performance

NASDAQ:OKTA opened at $82.85 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.43. Okta, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.04 and a 52 week high of $114.50. The firm has a market cap of $13.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.61 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.27. The business had revenue of $617.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $604.33 million. Okta had a negative net margin of 11.69% and a negative return on equity of 3.81%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Okta, Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Okta Company Profile

(Free Report)

Okta, Inc operates as an identity partner in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's suite of products and services used to manage and secure identities, such as Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premises from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, web applications, and data; API Access Management enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend Workforce Identity Cloud; and Okta Device Access enables end users to securely log in to devices with Okta credentials.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.