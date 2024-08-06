B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $305,000 Holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Free Report) by 18.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,273 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club were worth $305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 1.9% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 10,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 37,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,509,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 90,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,879,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 36.7% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $81.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Monday, April 8th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.35.

NYSE:BJ opened at $85.21 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $88.26 and its 200-day moving average is $78.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.74. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.08 and a 52 week high of $92.37. The firm has a market cap of $11.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.23.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.86 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 37.78%. BJ’s Wholesale Club’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, EVP Jeff Desroches sold 14,106 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total transaction of $1,213,116.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 87,294 shares in the company, valued at $7,507,284. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, CEO Robert W. Eddy sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.90, for a total transaction of $955,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 467,792 shares in the company, valued at $40,651,124.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeff Desroches sold 14,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total transaction of $1,213,116.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 87,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,507,284. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 81,544 shares of company stock worth $7,237,084. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the eastern half of the United States. It provides groceries, general merchandise, gasoline and other ancillary services, coupon books, and promotions. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, and Wellsleyfarms.com, as well as the mobile app.

