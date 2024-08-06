B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $318,000 Position in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Free Report) by 25.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,213 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,123 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NCLH. Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 15,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 875.2% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 122,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,563,000 after buying an additional 109,892 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 201,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,031,000 after buying an additional 10,174 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 58.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,105,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141,086 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line in the first quarter valued at about $87,000. Institutional investors own 69.58% of the company’s stock.

Norwegian Cruise Line Price Performance

NYSE:NCLH opened at $15.33 on Tuesday. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 1-year low of $12.70 and a 1-year high of $21.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a PE ratio of 21.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 2.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.01.

Insider Activity

Norwegian Cruise Line ( NYSE:NCLH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. Norwegian Cruise Line had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 105.44%. Norwegian Cruise Line’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Zillah Byng-Thorne purchased 13,360 shares of Norwegian Cruise Line stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.50 per share, with a total value of $220,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,440. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Mizuho upgraded shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. StockNews.com raised Norwegian Cruise Line from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Norwegian Cruise Line has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.18.

About Norwegian Cruise Line

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various ports, including Scandinavia, Northern Europe, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

