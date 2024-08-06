B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $319,000 Stock Holdings in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Free Report) by 9.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,308 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in DaVita were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. grew its position in DaVita by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 2,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of DaVita by 21.0% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of DaVita by 18.8% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 657 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of DaVita by 17.6% during the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of DaVita by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. 90.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DaVita Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of NYSE:DVA opened at $135.39 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $140.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $132.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.95, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $11.87 billion, a PE ratio of 15.39, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.87. DaVita Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.51 and a 52 week high of $147.93.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DVA shares. Truist Financial upped their price target on DaVita from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. StockNews.com cut shares of DaVita from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 8th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of DaVita from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of DaVita from $139.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, DaVita currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.00.

Insider Activity at DaVita

In related news, Director Barbara J. Desoer sold 5,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.81, for a total value of $698,214.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,520,524.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DaVita Company Profile

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure in the United States. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also offers outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; operates clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

