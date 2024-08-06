B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $323,000 Stock Position in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC – Free Report) by 60.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in RBC Bearings were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in RBC Bearings by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,731,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $738,433,000 after buying an additional 19,574 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings by 1.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,095,607 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $566,549,000 after buying an additional 20,491 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 1.6% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,787,938 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $483,369,000 after acquiring an additional 28,749 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 703,997 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $190,326,000 after acquiring an additional 8,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneva Capital Management LLC grew its position in RBC Bearings by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 585,988 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $166,942,000 after acquiring an additional 2,668 shares during the last quarter.

RBC Bearings Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSE:RBC opened at $274.27 on Tuesday. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a 1 year low of $214.14 and a 1 year high of $309.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $282.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $272.18. The stock has a market cap of $7.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.85, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RBC Bearings ( NYSE:RBC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.33. RBC Bearings had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 13.45%. The business had revenue of $406.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $416.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.98 EPS. RBC Bearings’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 8.76 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on RBC Bearings in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. William Blair started coverage on shares of RBC Bearings in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of RBC Bearings from $328.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on RBC Bearings from $245.00 to $276.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on RBC Bearings from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, RBC Bearings currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $284.71.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Michael H. Ambrose sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.16, for a total value of $167,496.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,728 shares in the company, valued at $1,878,188.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

About RBC Bearings

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings, components, and systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

See Also

