B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Invests $269,000 in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ATR. Norges Bank bought a new stake in AptarGroup during the 4th quarter worth $89,855,000. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of AptarGroup by 93.1% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 295,820 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,569,000 after buying an additional 142,623 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of AptarGroup by 369.7% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 156,472 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,515,000 after buying an additional 123,161 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in shares of AptarGroup by 3,141.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 109,983 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,596,000 after buying an additional 106,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of AptarGroup by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 587,640 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,644,000 after buying an additional 96,227 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on ATR. William Blair upgraded AptarGroup from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on AptarGroup from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on AptarGroup from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Kimberly Chainey sold 825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.77, for a total transaction of $121,085.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,293,337.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Stephan B. Tanda sold 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.56, for a total transaction of $4,721,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 174,118 shares in the company, valued at $25,692,852.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kimberly Chainey sold 825 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.77, for a total transaction of $121,085.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,812 shares in the company, valued at $1,293,337.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

AptarGroup Stock Performance

AptarGroup stock opened at $140.57 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $144.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $142.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market cap of $9.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.17, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.57. AptarGroup, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $119.71 and a fifty-two week high of $151.73.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $910.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $930.15 million. AptarGroup had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 15.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AptarGroup Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 25th. This is an increase from AptarGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio is 38.63%.

AptarGroup Company Profile

AptarGroup, Inc designs and manufactures a range of drug delivery, consumer product dispensing, and active material science solutions and services for the pharmaceutical, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through Aptar Pharma, Aptar Beauty, and Aptar Closures segments.

Further Reading

