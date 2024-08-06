B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 5,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BSY. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Bentley Systems by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,252,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,162,002,000 after buying an additional 134,516 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Bentley Systems by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,430,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,618,000 after buying an additional 28,285 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Bentley Systems by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,210,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,227,000 after purchasing an additional 91,539 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bentley Systems by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,113,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,097,000 after purchasing an additional 23,771 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Bentley Systems by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,102,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,546,000 after purchasing an additional 57,545 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Bentley Systems alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Bentley Systems

In other Bentley Systems news, Director Keith A. Bentley sold 59,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total value of $3,268,694.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,972,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $933,650,788.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 21.12% of the company’s stock.

Bentley Systems Stock Down 2.7 %

Bentley Systems stock opened at $44.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $49.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.97. Bentley Systems, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $43.82 and a fifty-two week high of $57.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $12.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.86, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.03.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.04. Bentley Systems had a net margin of 28.09% and a return on equity of 32.62%. The firm had revenue of $337.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.00 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Bentley Systems, Incorporated will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Bentley Systems Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. Bentley Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.43%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BSY. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Bentley Systems in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $63.00 target price (up from $60.00) on shares of Bentley Systems in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Bentley Systems from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.29.

Get Our Latest Report on Bentley Systems

About Bentley Systems

(Free Report)

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling engineering applications, such as MicroStation, OpenBridge, OpenBuildings, OpenCities, OpenComms, OpenFlows, OpenPlant, OpenRail, OpenRoads, OpenSite, OpenTower, OpenTunnel, OpenUtilities, and OpenWindowPower; and open simulation engineering applications, including ADINA, AutoPIPE, CUBE, DYNAMEQ, EMME, LEGION, Power Line Systems, RAM, SACS, SPIDA, and STAAD; and geoprofessional applications for modeling and simulation of near and deep subsurface conditions, including AGS, Central, GeoStudio, Imago, Leapfrog, MX Deposit, Oasis montaj, OpenGround, and PLAXIS.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bentley Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bentley Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.