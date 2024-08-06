B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Purchases 2,492 Shares of KraneShares China Internet and Covered Call Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:KLIP)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of KraneShares China Internet and Covered Call Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:KLIP – Free Report) by 14.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,164 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,492 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of KraneShares China Internet and Covered Call Strategy ETF worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KLIP. Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of KraneShares China Internet and Covered Call Strategy ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in KraneShares China Internet and Covered Call Strategy ETF by 36.7% in the first quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 19,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 5,309 shares in the last quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in KraneShares China Internet and Covered Call Strategy ETF by 88.7% in the 4th quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 308,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,014,000 after purchasing an additional 144,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Drive Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in KraneShares China Internet and Covered Call Strategy ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $146,000.

Shares of KraneShares China Internet and Covered Call Strategy ETF stock opened at $12.25 on Tuesday. KraneShares China Internet and Covered Call Strategy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $11.83 and a fifty-two week high of $19.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.43 and a 200 day moving average of $14.31. The company has a market capitalization of $151.90 million, a P/E ratio of 17.03 and a beta of 0.58.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 30th were paid a dividend of $0.4015 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 30th.

The KraneShares Trust – KraneShares China Internet and Covered Call Strategy ETF (KLIP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CSI Overseas China Internet index. The fund is a fund-of-fund that tracks an index of China-based internet stocks and sells one-month, at-the-money call options on the full amount of the portfolio.

