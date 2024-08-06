B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Purchases 399 Shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report) by 14.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,112 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 399 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IR. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new position in Ingersoll Rand in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Ingersoll Rand in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, ESL Trust Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. 95.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ingersoll Rand Price Performance

IR stock opened at $87.03 on Tuesday. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.20 and a 1 year high of $101.30. The company has a market cap of $35.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.30, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $93.62 and a 200 day moving average of $91.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

Ingersoll Rand Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.98%.

Ingersoll Rand announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, April 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the industrial products company to repurchase up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on IR shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a research note on Friday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ingersoll Rand currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.36.

Insider Activity at Ingersoll Rand

In other Ingersoll Rand news, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 22,369 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.17, for a total transaction of $2,061,750.73. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,843,075.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 198,486 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.11, for a total transaction of $17,488,601.46. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,843,336.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 22,369 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.17, for a total transaction of $2,061,750.73. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,843,075.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Ingersoll Rand

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, gas, liquid, and solid flow creation technologies services and solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies. The Industrial Technologies and Services segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services air and gas compression, vacuum, and blower products; fluid transfer equipment and loading systems; and power tools and lifting equipment, including associated aftermarket parts, consumables, air treatment equipment, controls, other accessories, and services under the under the Ingersoll Rand, Gardner Denver, Nash, CompAir, Elmo Rietschle brands, etc.

