B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Purchases 4,810 Shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust (NYSE:BIGZ)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust (NYSE:BIGZ – Free Report) by 14.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,560 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,810 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust were worth $314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIGZ. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Skyline Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $98,000. PFG Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $110,000.

Get BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust alerts:

Insider Activity at BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust

In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 27,528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.25 per share, with a total value of $199,578.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 54,241,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,252,586. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders bought 1,278,951 shares of company stock valued at $9,439,129 over the last 90 days.

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust Trading Down 3.6 %

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust Cuts Dividend

NYSE BIGZ opened at $6.75 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.56. BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust has a 52-week low of $6.21 and a 52-week high of $8.25.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.088 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.64%.

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust Profile

(Free Report)

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust is a mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc and managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust is based in United States.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIGZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust (NYSE:BIGZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.