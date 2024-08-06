B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Purchases 521 Shares of Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG – Free Report) by 56.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,446 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Asbury Automotive Group were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 26.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 20,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,768,000 after buying an additional 4,224 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 21,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,961,000 after purchasing an additional 2,198 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 17,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,957,000 after purchasing an additional 4,198 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $12,855,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 34,097.0% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 11,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,539,000 after purchasing an additional 11,252 shares during the last quarter.

Get Asbury Automotive Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Asbury Automotive Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $230.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 10th.

Asbury Automotive Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ABG opened at $230.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $237.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $225.14. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $178.40 and a 52 week high of $277.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 1.16.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $6.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.31 by ($0.91). Asbury Automotive Group had a return on equity of 20.12% and a net margin of 3.68%. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $8.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 29.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Asbury Automotive Group

(Free Report)

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Asbury Automotive Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asbury Automotive Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.