B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Purchases New Shares in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Baker Hughes in the fourth quarter worth about $4,813,000. Twin Tree Management LP grew its stake in Baker Hughes by 183.0% in the first quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 338,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,348,000 after purchasing an additional 219,060 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 59.4% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 274,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,367,000 after buying an additional 102,174 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in Baker Hughes during the 4th quarter worth $13,672,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Baker Hughes by 101.4% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,383,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,484,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200,407 shares during the last quarter. 92.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Baker Hughes Stock Performance

Shares of Baker Hughes stock opened at $34.51 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.28 billion, a PE ratio of 19.28, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.41. Baker Hughes has a 12 month low of $28.32 and a 12 month high of $39.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.50.

Baker Hughes Dividend Announcement

Baker Hughes ( NASDAQ:BKR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $7.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.81 billion. Baker Hughes had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 7.37%. The business’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Baker Hughes will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 6th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 6th. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is 46.93%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on BKR. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Baker Hughes from $35.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Baker Hughes from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Baker Hughes from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Baker Hughes from $40.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on Baker Hughes from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Baker Hughes currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Baker Hughes news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 55,980 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $1,791,360.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 92,035 shares in the company, valued at $2,945,120. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Lorenzo Simonelli sold 114,286 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.55, for a total transaction of $4,405,725.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 616,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,759,868.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 55,980 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $1,791,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 92,035 shares in the company, valued at $2,945,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Baker Hughes Company Profile

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. The company operates through Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

Featured Articles

