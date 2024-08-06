B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) by 20.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,585 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CINF. Savant Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,041 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Pinion Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Pinion Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,613 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,389 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 5,590 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $578,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank boosted its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 27,624 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,430,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

CINF has been the topic of several research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Roth Mkm upped their price objective on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $143.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Citigroup raised Cincinnati Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $126.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.57.

NASDAQ:CINF opened at $125.82 on Tuesday. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $96.86 and a 1-year high of $132.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.03.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The insurance provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 20.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

