B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 55 Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,019 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CHTR. Aspiriant LLC lifted its position in Charter Communications by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Charter Communications by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its stake in Charter Communications by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 1,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Charter Communications by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd raised its stake in Charter Communications by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 8,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,344,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 81.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CHTR shares. Barclays upped their price objective on Charter Communications from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Charter Communications from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Wolfe Research lowered Charter Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Bank of America upped their price objective on Charter Communications from $360.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $260.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $360.93.

Shares of CHTR opened at $363.50 on Tuesday. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 52 week low of $236.08 and a 52 week high of $458.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.84. The firm has a market cap of $51.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.76, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $303.49 and a 200-day moving average of $295.60.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $8.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.98 by $0.51. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 30.11% and a net margin of 8.51%. The business had revenue of $13.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $8.05 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 32.52 EPS for the current year.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

