B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 58 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 11.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 462 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 58 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cintas were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CTAS. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cintas in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Cintas by 113.0% in the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 49 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new stake in Cintas in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Cintas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cintas in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 63.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CTAS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Cintas from $700.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $775.00 price target (up previously from $750.00) on shares of Cintas in a report on Friday, July 19th. Citigroup lowered shares of Cintas from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $530.00 to $570.00 in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Cintas from $667.00 to $798.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cintas currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $749.00.

Insider Activity at Cintas

In related news, Director Gerald S. Adolph sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $765.72, for a total transaction of $842,292.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 31,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,083,425.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 15.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cintas Trading Down 2.2 %

CTAS opened at $739.83 on Tuesday. Cintas Co. has a 1-year low of $474.74 and a 1-year high of $773.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $75.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $713.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $670.61.

Shares of Cintas are set to split on the morning of Thursday, September 12th. The 4-1 split was announced on Thursday, May 2nd. The newly issued shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Wednesday, September 11th.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The business services provider reported $3.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.19. Cintas had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 37.82%. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.33 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 16.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cintas Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.56 per share. This is a boost from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. This represents a $6.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.09%.

Cintas declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, July 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to buy up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Cintas Profile

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

