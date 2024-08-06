B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 740 Shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) by 24.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,231 shares of the company’s stock after selling 740 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SJM. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its position in J. M. Smucker by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 5,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank grew its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 0.5% in the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 18,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,351,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 0.7% in the first quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,803,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Trust Co lifted its stake in J. M. Smucker by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 2,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. 81.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:SJM opened at $120.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $113.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $118.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 1-year low of $105.69 and a 1-year high of $150.08.

J. M. Smucker ( NYSE:SJM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.64 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 10.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This is a boost from J. M. Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is 59.55%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Argus decreased their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $132.00 to $123.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $132.00 to $126.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.64.

In other J. M. Smucker news, CEO Mark T. Smucker sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total value of $1,101,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 78,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,675,871.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

