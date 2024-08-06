B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 8,208 Shares of BlackRock Flexible Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BINC)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of BlackRock Flexible Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BINC – Free Report) by 59.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,518 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,208 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Flexible Income ETF were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Flexible Income ETF in the first quarter worth about $163,937,000. High Falls Advisors Inc purchased a new position in BlackRock Flexible Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,217,000. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Flexible Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,961,000. Ascent Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Flexible Income ETF by 97.1% during the 1st quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 37,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,990,000 after buying an additional 18,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Flexible Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $643,000.

Get BlackRock Flexible Income ETF alerts:

BlackRock Flexible Income ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:BINC opened at $52.64 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.21. BlackRock Flexible Income ETF has a 52 week low of $49.54 and a 52 week high of $52.87.

BlackRock Flexible Income ETF Profile

The BlackRock Flexible Income ETF (BINC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides an actively managed approach to multisector fixed-income exposure globally. It may hold debt and income-producing securities, of any credit quality or maturity, with the objective of maximizing long-term income and capital appreciation.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BINC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Flexible Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BINC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Flexible Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Flexible Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.