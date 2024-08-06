B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Takes Position in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,795 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hess by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,126,526 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,903,793,000 after purchasing an additional 294,146 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hess in the fourth quarter worth about $237,100,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hess by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,595,234 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $229,969,000 after acquiring an additional 48,457 shares in the last quarter. KRYGER CAPITAL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Hess by 44.0% in the first quarter. KRYGER CAPITAL Ltd now owns 1,103,212 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $168,394,000 after acquiring an additional 337,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hess by 31.7% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 909,089 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $138,763,000 after acquiring an additional 218,563 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.51% of the company’s stock.

HES opened at $132.39 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Hess Co. has a 1-year low of $131.61 and a 1-year high of $167.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $148.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $149.76.

Hess ( NYSE:HES Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 billion. Hess had a return on equity of 27.43% and a net margin of 21.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Hess Co. will post 11.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.4375 per share. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. Hess’s payout ratio is 26.80%.

HES has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Hess from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $166.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Hess from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on Hess in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho upped their price objective on Hess from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Hess from $172.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $178.58.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

