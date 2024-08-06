B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Takes Position in United States Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USO)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in United States Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USO – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in USO. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of United States Oil Fund by 0.8% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 26,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,047,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of United States Oil Fund by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of United States Oil Fund by 45.9% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United States Oil Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new position in United States Oil Fund in the first quarter worth $110,000.

United States Oil Fund Price Performance

Shares of United States Oil Fund stock opened at $73.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 22.97 and a beta of 0.10. United States Oil Fund LP has a 1 year low of $63.84 and a 1 year high of $83.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $77.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.26.

About United States Oil Fund

United States Oil Fund, LP (USO) is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares) traded on the NYSE Arca, Inc (the NYSE Arca). The investment objective of USO is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value (NAV) to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of light, sweet crude oil delivered to Cushing, Oklahoma, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contract for light, sweet crude oil traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange, that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within over two weeks of expiration, in which case it will be measured by the futures contract that is the next month contract to expire, less USO’s expenses.

