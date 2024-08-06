B. Riley Weighs in on Herbalife Ltd.’s FY2025 Earnings (NYSE:HLF)

Herbalife Ltd. (NYSE:HLF – Free Report) – Investment analysts at B. Riley lowered their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for Herbalife in a note issued to investors on Thursday, August 1st. B. Riley analyst J. Van. Sinderen now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.93 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.04. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Herbalife’s current full-year earnings is $1.48 per share.

Herbalife (NYSE:HLF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.11. Herbalife had a net margin of 1.63% and a negative return on equity of 18.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on HLF. Mizuho boosted their target price on Herbalife from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Herbalife from $9.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com cut Herbalife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.33.

HLF opened at $9.57 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $956.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.28. Herbalife has a 1 year low of $6.68 and a 1 year high of $18.66.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HLF. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Herbalife in the 4th quarter valued at about $184,000. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT lifted its holdings in Herbalife by 49.1% during the 4th quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 1,468,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,411,000 after purchasing an additional 483,635 shares during the last quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Herbalife in the 4th quarter valued at $165,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Herbalife by 35.5% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 22,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 5,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA increased its position in Herbalife by 55.5% during the 4th quarter. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA now owns 34,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 12,210 shares during the period.

In other Herbalife news, Director Juan Miguel Mendoza acquired 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.65 per share, for a total transaction of $74,550.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 93,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $993,421.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Herbalife Ltd. provides health and wellness products in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; outer nutrition; and literature and promotional items.

