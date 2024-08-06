B2Gold (BTO) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

B2Gold (TSE:BTO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BTG) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 8th. Analysts expect B2Gold to post earnings of C$0.10 per share for the quarter.

B2Gold (TSE:BTO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BTG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.07 by C$0.01. B2Gold had a negative return on equity of 0.33% and a negative net margin of 1.88%. The business had revenue of C$622.09 million during the quarter.

B2Gold stock opened at C$3.98 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 3.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$3.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$3.69. B2Gold has a 52-week low of C$3.18 and a 52-week high of C$4.74. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -79.60, a P/E/G ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 1.15.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th were paid a dividend of $0.055 per share. This is a positive change from B2Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.53%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently -440.00%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on BTO shares. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on B2Gold from C$7.00 to C$7.25 in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Scotiabank lowered their target price on B2Gold from C$5.50 to C$5.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Cormark raised their target price on B2Gold from C$5.00 to C$5.50 in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Eight Capital lowered their target price on B2Gold from C$7.25 to C$7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on B2Gold from C$6.50 to C$6.00 in a research note on Friday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$5.97.

In other B2Gold news, Senior Officer Randall Chatwin sold 12,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.72, for a total value of C$46,574.40. In related news, Senior Officer Daniel Bruce Moore sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.88, for a total value of C$582,000.00. Also, Senior Officer Randall Chatwin sold 12,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.72, for a total value of C$46,574.40. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 162,575 shares of company stock worth $628,781. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer company. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 100% interest in the Gramalote gold project in Colombia; 24% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

