Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Has $5.76 Million Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 10.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,957 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 2,952 shares during the quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $5,764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Cooksen Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Strid Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Clarity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Steph & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Advantage Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amazon.com stock opened at $161.02 on Tuesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $118.35 and a 12 month high of $201.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $187.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $179.92. The company has a market cap of $1.68 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.10, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.15.

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.39, for a total transaction of $489,753.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $21,726,894.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total value of $620,515.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 523,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,767,524.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,111,990 shares of company stock worth $1,222,095,188. Insiders own 10.80% of the company's stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Moffett Nathanson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $228.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. TD Cowen upped their price target on Amazon.com from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Loop Capital upped their price target on Amazon.com from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Amazon.com from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $222.58.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

