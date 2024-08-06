Ball (NYSE:BALL) PT Raised to $59.00 at UBS Group

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by analysts at UBS Group from $56.00 to $59.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 7.51% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 price target (up from $76.00) on shares of Ball in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Ball from $64.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Ball from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Ball from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Ball from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.08.

Shares of NYSE BALL traded up $1.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $63.79. 255,569 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,932,418. Ball has a 1-year low of $42.81 and a 1-year high of $71.32. The company has a market cap of $19.80 billion, a PE ratio of 4.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.17.

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.04. Ball had a return on equity of 19.45% and a net margin of 32.79%. The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ball will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

Ball announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, April 24th that allows the company to buyback 40,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Ball news, Director Pedro Henrique Mariani sold 5,000 shares of Ball stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.90, for a total transaction of $349,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $688,095.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Friedenthal Financial purchased a new position in shares of Ball in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ball in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Ball by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 769 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of Ball in the first quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Ball by 2,341.5% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the period. 86.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ball Corporation supplies aluminum packaging products for the beverage, personal care, and household products industries in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells aluminum beverage containers to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

