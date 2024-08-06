Bank of Marin Bancorp (BMRC) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 8th

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 25th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the bank on Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th.
Bank of Marin Bancorp has raised its dividend by an average of 2.8% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 18 years. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 70.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Bank of Marin Bancorp to earn $1.35 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 74.1%.
Bank of Marin Bancorp Stock Performance
Shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp stock traded up $0.30 on Tuesday, hitting $18.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,434. The company has a market capitalization of $296.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.94 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.88. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a 1 year low of $14.11 and a 1 year high of $23.24.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research firms have weighed in on BMRC. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Bank of Marin Bancorp from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on BMRC
About Bank of Marin Bancorp
Bank of Marin Bancorp operates as the holding company for Bank of Marin that provides a range of financial services primarily to small to medium-sized businesses, not-for-profit organizations, and commercial real estate investors in the United States. The company offers personal and business checking and savings accounts; and individual retirement, health savings, and demand deposit marketplace accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit, certificate of deposit account registry, and insured cash sweep services.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Bank of Marin Bancorp
- Investing in Construction Stocks
- Uber’s Earnings Beat: Rideshare and Delivery Surge
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- Hims & Hers Reports Stellar Quarter: Stock Set for a Rally
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- Cloudflare Stock Flares Up on Solid EPS Beat and Raised Guidance
Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Marin Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Marin Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.