Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.25

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 25th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the bank on Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th.
Bank of Marin Bancorp has increased its dividend payment by an average of 2.8% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 18 consecutive years. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a payout ratio of 70.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Bank of Marin Bancorp to earn $1.35 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 74.1%.
Bank of Marin Bancorp Stock Down 0.9 %
Shares of BMRC stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.75. 2,120 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,351. The company has a market cap of $289.15 million, a PE ratio of 21.39 and a beta of 0.93. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a 52-week low of $14.11 and a 52-week high of $23.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.14 and a 200 day moving average of $16.90.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of analysts have commented on BMRC shares. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp in a report on Thursday, June 27th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st.
About Bank of Marin Bancorp
Bank of Marin Bancorp operates as the holding company for Bank of Marin that provides a range of financial services primarily to small to medium-sized businesses, not-for-profit organizations, and commercial real estate investors in the United States. The company offers personal and business checking and savings accounts; and individual retirement, health savings, and demand deposit marketplace accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit, certificate of deposit account registry, and insured cash sweep services.
