BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) Given Consensus Rating of “Reduce” by Analysts

Shares of BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” by the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $34.40.
A number of brokerages have commented on BKU. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on BankUnited from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of BankUnited from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of BankUnited from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of BankUnited from $34.50 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of BankUnited from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of BankUnited by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 226,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,354,000 after acquiring an additional 63,520 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of BankUnited during the fourth quarter worth $1,329,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of BankUnited by 41.8% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 179,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,810,000 after purchasing an additional 52,788 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BankUnited by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,202,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $298,442,000 after purchasing an additional 332,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in BankUnited in the 4th quarter worth about $1,331,000. Institutional investors own 99.70% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE BKU opened at $34.45 on Tuesday. BankUnited has a 12-month low of $20.84 and a 12-month high of $39.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.85 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.16 and a 200 day moving average of $28.79.
BankUnited (NYSE:BKU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.07. BankUnited had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 8.41%. The firm had revenue of $250.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. BankUnited’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that BankUnited will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 12th were paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 12th. BankUnited’s payout ratio is currently 50.00%.
BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury, commercial payment, and cash management services.
