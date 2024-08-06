Barclays Boosts Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) Price Target to $100.00

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by analysts at Barclays from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 11.35% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. BTIG Research raised their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $72.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $88.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $84.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.67.

HWM traded up $3.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $89.81. The stock had a trading volume of 863,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,256,212. The company has a market cap of $36.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.53. Howmet Aerospace has a 1 year low of $42.94 and a 1 year high of $97.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of $82.02 and a 200 day moving average of $72.51.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 23.02% and a net margin of 13.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Howmet Aerospace will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 32,614 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.26, for a total transaction of $2,748,055.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 217,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,342,306.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the fourth quarter valued at $508,006,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 28.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,130,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $966,959,000 after acquiring an additional 3,158,186 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 18.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,877,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,223,358,000 after purchasing an additional 2,813,911 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 986.0% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 2,697,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,586,000 after purchasing an additional 2,449,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the 1st quarter valued at $148,996,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

