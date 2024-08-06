Barclays Boosts WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) Price Target to $86.00

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at Barclays from $80.00 to $86.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential downside of 2.97% from the stock’s current price.

WEC has been the topic of several other reports. KeyCorp reduced their target price on WEC Energy Group from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Scotiabank lowered their target price on WEC Energy Group from $96.00 to $90.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.31.

WEC Energy Group stock traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $88.63. 802,457 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,166,673. The company has a market capitalization of $28.01 billion, a PE ratio of 19.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of $80.64 and a 200 day moving average of $80.70. WEC Energy Group has a 1-year low of $75.13 and a 1-year high of $92.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 12.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that WEC Energy Group will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 36,086 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,037,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. grew its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 6,869 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in WEC Energy Group by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 5,099 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC raised its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC now owns 6,704 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Keystone Financial Group raised its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 3,211 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. 77.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. It operates through Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, and Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure segments.

