Barclays Cuts Celanese (NYSE:CE) Price Target to $151.00

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at Barclays from $170.00 to $151.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 19.85% from the stock’s previous close.

CE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Celanese from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Celanese from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Celanese from $147.00 to $144.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Celanese from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Celanese from $180.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $156.75.

Shares of CE opened at $125.99 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $140.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $150.33. Celanese has a one year low of $110.76 and a one year high of $172.16. The company has a market capitalization of $13.76 billion, a PE ratio of 6.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.30.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. Celanese had a net margin of 18.24% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The business’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.17 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Celanese will post 11.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Celanese by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 28,421 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,416,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Celanese by 44.8% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,440 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $690,000 after buying an additional 1,374 shares during the last quarter. Custom Index Systems LLC bought a new position in Celanese during the fourth quarter valued at about $256,000. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Celanese in the 4th quarter worth about $951,000. Finally, Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Celanese during the 4th quarter valued at about $778,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. It operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

