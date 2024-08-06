Barclays Cuts Magna International (NYSE:MGA) Price Target to $50.00

Magna International (NYSE:MGA – Get Free Report) (TSE:MG) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at Barclays from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 27.58% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on MGA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Magna International from $69.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Magna International from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Magna International from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Magna International from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Magna International from $51.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Magna International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.35.

MGA traded up $0.13 on Tuesday, hitting $39.19. 1,057,540 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,610,856. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.13. Magna International has a twelve month low of $38.39 and a twelve month high of $61.85. The firm has a market cap of $11.26 billion, a PE ratio of 11.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.59.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA – Get Free Report) (TSE:MG) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.11). Magna International had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 2.35%. The company had revenue of $10.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.50 earnings per share. Magna International’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Magna International will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Magna International by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in shares of Magna International by 13.0% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 3,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Magna International by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Magna International by 2,179.2% during the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the period. Finally, LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Magna International during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. It operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

