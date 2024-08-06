Barclays Cuts New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) Price Target to $19.00

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at Barclays from $27.00 to $19.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 18.09% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of New Fortress Energy from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on New Fortress Energy from $33.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, New Fortress Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.67.

Get New Fortress Energy alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on New Fortress Energy

New Fortress Energy Trading Down 0.3 %

NFE stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $16.09. The company had a trading volume of 246,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,793,607. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.82 and a 200 day moving average of $27.22. The company has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 1.49. New Fortress Energy has a 12 month low of $15.60 and a 12 month high of $40.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.07. New Fortress Energy had a return on equity of 31.34% and a net margin of 17.90%. The company had revenue of $690.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $602.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that New Fortress Energy will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Electron Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of New Fortress Energy by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,322,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,892,000 after purchasing an additional 113,835 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in New Fortress Energy by 70.3% in the fourth quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,537,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,418,000 after purchasing an additional 634,851 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of New Fortress Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,207,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in New Fortress Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $468,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of New Fortress Energy by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,024,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,647,000 after acquiring an additional 179,293 shares in the last quarter. 58.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About New Fortress Energy

(Get Free Report)

New Fortress Energy Inc operates as an integrated gas-to-power energy infrastructure company that provides energy and development services to end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Terminals and Infrastructure, and Ships. The Terminals and Infrastructure segment engages in the natural gas procurement and liquefaction; and shipping, logistics, facilities and conversion, or development of natural gas-fired power generation.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for New Fortress Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Fortress Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.