Barclays Cuts Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) Price Target to $55.00

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at Barclays from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 16.25% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on TWST. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Twist Bioscience in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Twist Bioscience from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Twist Bioscience from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Twist Bioscience from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on Twist Bioscience from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.22.

Shares of NASDAQ:TWST traded up $1.98 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $47.31. The company had a trading volume of 99,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,045,894. Twist Bioscience has a 1-year low of $14.42 and a 1-year high of $60.90. The stock has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of -13.49 and a beta of 1.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.41.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported ($1.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.71). Twist Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 31.61% and a negative net margin of 69.24%. The company had revenue of $81.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.40 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.01) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Twist Bioscience will post -3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Twist Bioscience news, SVP Paula Green sold 918 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.33, for a total transaction of $47,120.94. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 90,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,650,138.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Emily M. Leproust sold 2,408 shares of Twist Bioscience stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.33, for a total value of $123,602.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 507,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,053,978.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Paula Green sold 918 shares of Twist Bioscience stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.33, for a total value of $47,120.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 90,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,650,138.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,289 shares of company stock worth $577,943. Corporate insiders own 3.92% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Twist Bioscience in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 2,912.8% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Twist Bioscience in the 1st quarter valued at $124,000.

Twist Bioscience Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of synthetic DNA-based products. The company offers synthetic genes and gene fragments used in product development for therapeutics, diagnostics, chemicals/materials, food/agriculture, data storage, and various applications within academic research by biotech, pharma, industrial chemical, and agricultural companies, as well as academic labs; Oligo pools used in targeted NGS, CRISPR gene editing, mutagenesis experiments, DNA origami, DNA computing, data storage in DNA, and other applications; and immunoglobulin G proteins for customers focused on the pursuit of drug discovery and development.

