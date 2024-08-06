Barclays Increases Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE) Price Target to $218.00

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by research analysts at Barclays from $194.00 to $218.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 11.07% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on CBOE. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $199.00 price objective (down previously from $211.00) on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Cboe Global Markets from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $168.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $197.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $200.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cboe Global Markets currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $193.33.

Get Cboe Global Markets alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Cboe Global Markets

Cboe Global Markets Price Performance

CBOE traded up $2.49 during trading on Monday, hitting $196.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,792,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 636,231. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $175.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $180.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.05 and a beta of 0.61. Cboe Global Markets has a 12 month low of $103.82 and a 12 month high of $139.00.

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.05. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The firm had revenue of $513.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $514.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.78 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cboe Global Markets will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cboe Global Markets news, EVP Dave Howson sold 2,392 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.22, for a total transaction of $450,222.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,386,817.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Catherine R. Clay sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.06, for a total value of $203,566.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $861,639.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Dave Howson sold 2,392 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.22, for a total value of $450,222.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,681 shares in the company, valued at $2,386,817.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,992 shares of company stock valued at $2,170,463 in the last 90 days. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cboe Global Markets

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBOE. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 9.7% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 75.3% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Marion Wealth Management raised its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Marion Wealth Management now owns 10,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,895,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Cboe Global Markets by 4.3% during the first quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 2,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 0.3% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 24,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,468,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

About Cboe Global Markets

(Get Free Report)

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cboe Global Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cboe Global Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.