Barclays Increases Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) Price Target to $98.00

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by research analysts at Barclays from $92.00 to $98.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential downside of 3.05% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on ED. Bank of America increased their target price on Consolidated Edison from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Argus raised shares of Consolidated Edison to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $91.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Consolidated Edison presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.81.

Shares of ED traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $101.08. The stock had a trading volume of 235,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,882,087. Consolidated Edison has a 1 year low of $80.46 and a 1 year high of $105.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $92.36 and its 200 day moving average is $91.44. The firm has a market cap of $34.96 billion, a PE ratio of 19.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.34.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 8.70%. The business had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its position in Consolidated Edison by 2,307.7% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 313 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Tidemark LLC purchased a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. 66.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

