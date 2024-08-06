Barclays Increases Cummins (NYSE:CMI) Price Target to $310.00

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by equities researchers at Barclays from $259.00 to $310.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 6.40% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on CMI. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Cummins from $270.00 to $306.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Cummins in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $320.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Cummins from $272.00 to $292.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Cummins from $295.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Cummins from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cummins has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $295.00.

Get Cummins alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CMI

Cummins Stock Performance

NYSE CMI traded up $8.70 on Monday, hitting $291.35. 197,123 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,873,720. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $280.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $276.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Cummins has a 52-week low of $212.80 and a 52-week high of $322.83. The company has a market capitalization of $39.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.99.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $5.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.85 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $8.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.33 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 5.69% and a return on equity of 25.73%. The company’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.18 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Cummins will post 18.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Marvin Boakye acquired 1,745 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $286.04 per share, for a total transaction of $499,139.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now owns 1,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $499,139.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Cummins news, VP Marvin Boakye purchased 1,745 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $286.04 per share, with a total value of $499,139.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now owns 1,745 shares in the company, valued at $499,139.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Jeffrey T. Wiltrout bought 282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $285.11 per share, for a total transaction of $80,401.02. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now owns 1,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $359,808.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cummins

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Cummins during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cummins during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Cummins during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cultivar Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cummins in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. 83.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cummins

(Get Free Report)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.