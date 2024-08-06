Barclays Increases First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Price Target to $290.00

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Barclays from $280.00 to $290.00 in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the solar cell manufacturer’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on FSLR. Wells Fargo & Company raised First Solar from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the stock from $187.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, April 19th. DZ Bank upgraded First Solar from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $280.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of First Solar from $268.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of First Solar from $209.50 to $211.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Roth Mkm reiterated a buy rating and issued a $320.00 target price (up previously from $230.00) on shares of First Solar in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $275.58.

Get First Solar alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on FSLR

First Solar Stock Performance

FSLR stock traded up $5.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $212.34. The company had a trading volume of 717,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,533,467. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.44. First Solar has a one year low of $129.21 and a one year high of $306.77. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $243.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $195.64.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $939.71 million. First Solar had a return on equity of 17.73% and a net margin of 31.98%. First Solar’s revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.85 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that First Solar will post 13.53 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other First Solar news, insider Kuntal Kumar Verma sold 1,621 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $421,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $922,740. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Kuntal Kumar Verma sold 1,621 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $421,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $922,740. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Alexander R. Bradley sold 16,051 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.69, for a total transaction of $4,409,049.19. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,652 shares in the company, valued at $8,419,797.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 49,153 shares of company stock valued at $12,146,968. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of First Solar

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FSLR. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Solar during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new stake in First Solar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Solar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in First Solar by 411.1% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 138 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in First Solar in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. 92.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Solar Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.