Barclays Increases HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO) Price Target to $53.00

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by research analysts at Barclays from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 13.56% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of HF Sinclair from $65.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on HF Sinclair in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Argus raised HF Sinclair to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on HF Sinclair from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of HF Sinclair from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.75.

HF Sinclair Price Performance

NYSE:DINO traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $46.67. 349,278 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,967,400. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $8.97 billion, a PE ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 1.19. HF Sinclair has a twelve month low of $44.09 and a twelve month high of $64.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $51.42 and its 200-day moving average is $55.53.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $7.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.65 billion. HF Sinclair had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 3.80%. HF Sinclair’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.60 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that HF Sinclair will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at HF Sinclair

In related news, Director Franklin Myers acquired 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $57.37 per share, for a total transaction of $372,905.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 138,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,933,869.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HF Sinclair

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of HF Sinclair by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 47,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,626,000 after acquiring an additional 2,083 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of HF Sinclair by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 44,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,452,000 after acquiring an additional 2,151 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of HF Sinclair during the fourth quarter worth about $408,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in HF Sinclair by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 188,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,453,000 after purchasing an additional 4,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in HF Sinclair by 115.1% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 22,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 11,984 shares during the period. 88.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About HF Sinclair

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. The company produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. It owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

Featured Stories

