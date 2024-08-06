Barclays Increases TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) Price Target to $39.00

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at Barclays from $36.00 to $39.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 2.96% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on THS. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of TreeHouse Foods in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded TreeHouse Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.50.

Shares of NYSE:THS traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.88. 68,598 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 504,749. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.52. TreeHouse Foods has a twelve month low of $33.28 and a twelve month high of $53.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.48 and a beta of 0.24. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $37.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.61.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $788.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $784.10 million. TreeHouse Foods had a return on equity of 5.81% and a net margin of 0.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that TreeHouse Foods will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Stephen Alan Landry sold 3,723 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.99, for a total value of $130,267.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in TreeHouse Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in TreeHouse Foods during the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in TreeHouse Foods during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in TreeHouse Foods in the second quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in TreeHouse Foods by 78,600.0% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 2,358 shares during the last quarter. 99.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TreeHouse Foods, Inc manufactures and distributes private brands snacks and beverages in the United States and internationally. The company provides snacking products, such as crackers, pretzels, in-store bakery items, frozen griddle items, cookies, and candies; and beverage and drink mixes, including non-dairy creamer, coffee, broths/stocks, powdered beverages and other blends, tea, and ready-to-drink-beverages.

