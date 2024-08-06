Barclays Increases Viper Energy (NASDAQ:VNOM) Price Target to $47.00

Viper Energy (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at Barclays from $44.00 to $47.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 10.67% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on VNOM. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Viper Energy from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Viper Energy from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Viper Energy from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Viper Energy from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Viper Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:VNOM traded up $3.20 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $42.47. 352,185 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 943,442. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.46 and a quick ratio of 3.46. Viper Energy has a 12 month low of $26.71 and a 12 month high of $43.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.00 and a 200-day moving average of $37.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.41 and a beta of 1.74.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VNOM. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Viper Energy by 1,045.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,877,786 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $215,825,000 after acquiring an additional 6,277,324 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Viper Energy by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,490,896 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $423,344,000 after acquiring an additional 2,246,219 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Viper Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,808,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Viper Energy by 91.6% in the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,505,280 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $78,616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Viper Energy by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,410,968 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $246,566,000 after purchasing an additional 923,276 shares in the last quarter. 87.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Viper Energy, Inc owns and acquires mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin, North America. Viper Energy Partners GP LLC operates as the general partner of the company. The company was formerly known as Viper Energy Partners LP and changed its name to Viper Energy, Inc in November 2023.

