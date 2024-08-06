Barclays Lowers Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) Price Target to $100.00

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by analysts at Barclays from $105.00 to $100.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the auto parts company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 42.78% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Aptiv from $90.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Aptiv from $101.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Aptiv from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Aptiv from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.00.

APTV traded up $0.92 during trading on Monday, reaching $70.04. 762,052 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,900,168. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Aptiv has a one year low of $65.13 and a one year high of $108.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $73.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.06 billion, a PE ratio of 6.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.79.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The auto parts company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 18.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Aptiv will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Nancy E. Cooper sold 394 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.98, for a total value of $30,330.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,636 shares in the company, valued at $1,049,699.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Aptiv during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Aptiv in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new stake in Aptiv in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in Aptiv during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Aptiv in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. 94.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

