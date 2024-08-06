Barclays Lowers Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Price Target to $65.00

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by stock analysts at Barclays from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 7.53% from the stock’s previous close.

TWLO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Twilio from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price on shares of Twilio in a research note on Monday, May 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of Twilio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Twilio from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on shares of Twilio from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Twilio has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.05.

Get Twilio alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Twilio

Twilio Trading Up 0.9 %

TWLO stock traded up $0.53 during trading on Monday, hitting $60.45. The company had a trading volume of 108,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,894,176. The stock has a market cap of $10.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.94, a PEG ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 6.55, a current ratio of 6.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Twilio has a 12 month low of $49.86 and a 12 month high of $78.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $57.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.78.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Twilio had a negative net margin of 14.02% and a negative return on equity of 0.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.23) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Twilio will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Twilio

In other news, CEO Khozema Shipchandler sold 24,657 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total transaction of $1,405,449.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 311,325 shares in the company, valued at $17,745,525. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Khozema Shipchandler sold 24,657 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total transaction of $1,405,449.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 311,325 shares in the company, valued at $17,745,525. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Dana Wagner sold 796 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.69, for a total value of $49,105.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 164,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,140,232.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,967 shares of company stock worth $3,796,221 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Savant Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Twilio in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,316,000. Candriam S.C.A. raised its holdings in Twilio by 289.9% in the second quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 162,198 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,214,000 after buying an additional 120,595 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Twilio by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 38,105 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,165,000 after buying an additional 3,040 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Twilio by 0.4% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 47,511 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,699,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Twilio by 21.0% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,431 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after acquiring an additional 4,753 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.27% of the company’s stock.

About Twilio

(Get Free Report)

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer engagement platform solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Twilio Communications and Twilio Segment. The company provides various application programming interfaces and software solutions for communications between customers and end users, including messaging, voice, email, flex, marketing campaigns, and user identity and authentication.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.