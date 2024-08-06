Barclays PLC (LON:BARC) Insider Dawn Fitzpatrick Buys 5,259 Shares

Barclays PLC (LON:BARC – Get Free Report) insider Dawn Fitzpatrick purchased 5,259 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 210 ($2.68) per share, with a total value of £11,043.90 ($14,113.61).
Barclays Stock Performance
Shares of Barclays stock opened at GBX 206.20 ($2.64) on Tuesday. Barclays PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 128.12 ($1.64) and a 52-week high of GBX 241.80 ($3.09). The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 217.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 191.87. The stock has a market capitalization of £30.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 793.08, a P/E/G ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 1.35.
Barclays Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.90 ($0.04) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. Barclays’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3,076.92%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Barclays Company Profile
Barclays PLC provides various financial services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International division segments. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.
