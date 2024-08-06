Barclays PLC (LON:BARC) Insider Dawn Fitzpatrick Buys 5,259 Shares

Barclays PLC (LON:BARC – Get Free Report) insider Dawn Fitzpatrick purchased 5,259 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 210 ($2.68) per share, with a total value of £11,043.90 ($14,113.61).

Barclays Stock Performance

Shares of Barclays stock opened at GBX 206.20 ($2.64) on Tuesday. Barclays PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 128.12 ($1.64) and a 52-week high of GBX 241.80 ($3.09). The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 217.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 191.87. The stock has a market capitalization of £30.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 793.08, a P/E/G ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 1.35.

Get Barclays alerts:

Barclays Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.90 ($0.04) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. Barclays’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3,076.92%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BARC. Citigroup reiterated a “top pick” rating on shares of Barclays in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Barclays from GBX 260 ($3.32) to GBX 250 ($3.19) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 335 ($4.28) price objective on shares of Barclays in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Barclays from GBX 240 ($3.07) to GBX 270 ($3.45) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 280 ($3.58) price objective on shares of Barclays in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 276 ($3.53).

View Our Latest Research Report on Barclays

Barclays Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Barclays PLC provides various financial services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International division segments. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Barclays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barclays and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.