Barclays Raises Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) Price Target to $7.00

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by research analysts at Barclays from $4.50 to $7.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential downside of 23.58% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on ALHC. Baird R W upgraded Alignment Healthcare to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Alignment Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $6.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America raised shares of Alignment Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $7.75 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Alignment Healthcare from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.94.

Alignment Healthcare stock traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $9.16. 169,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 940,741. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Alignment Healthcare has a twelve month low of $4.46 and a twelve month high of $10.16. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.05 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.76.

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.01. Alignment Healthcare had a negative net margin of 6.85% and a negative return on equity of 95.55%. The business had revenue of $681.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $637.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.15) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Alignment Healthcare will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Christopher J. Joyce sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.01, for a total value of $128,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 422,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,387,525.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Dawn Christine Maroney sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.21, for a total value of $164,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,956,097 shares in the company, valued at $16,059,556.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Christopher J. Joyce sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.01, for a total value of $128,160.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 422,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,387,525.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 225,221 shares of company stock valued at $2,142,155 in the last three months. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 123.6% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 36,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 20,030 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Alignment Healthcare by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 31,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 4,862 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Alignment Healthcare by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,962 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Alignment Healthcare by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 751,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,469,000 after purchasing an additional 10,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barlow Wealth Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alignment Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at about $100,000. Institutional investors own 86.19% of the company’s stock.

Alignment Healthcare, Inc, a tech-enabled Medicare advantage company, operates consumer-centric health care platform for seniors in the United States. It provides customized health care designed to meet the needs of a diverse array of seniors through its Medicare advantage plans. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Orange, California.

